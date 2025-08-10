Yandex metrika counter

Experts warn Israel’s high birthrate hides significant socioeconomic challenges

Experts warn Israel’s high birthrate hides significant socioeconomic challenges
Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Experts warn that rapid population growth in Israel’s ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities, coupled with low education levels and male employment rates, could cost the economy billions and threaten long-term security and social stability.

Israel, the developed nation with the world’s highest fertility rate—nearly three children per woman—faces a strategic challenge not just from population growth, but from unequal education and employment levels in its fastest-growing communities, News.Az reports citing the YNet.

While Israel’s overall fertility rate stood at 2.9 children per woman in 2023 — significantly higher than the OECD average of 1.5 — much of this growth occurs among groups with education levels comparable to those in developing countries. The ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, where male employment rates are low and wages are significantly below average, exemplifies this challenge.


