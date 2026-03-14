Explosion damages Jewish school in Amsterdam - VIDEO

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An explosion damaged a Jewish school in Amsterdam early Saturday in what authorities described as a targeted attack against the Jewish community.

Mayor Femke Halsema said the blast struck a school building in an upscale residential neighborhood on the southern side of the Dutch capital, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Emergency responders, including police and firefighters, arrived quickly at the scene and managed to contain the situation.

Officials said the explosion caused limited damage to the building, and no injuries were reported.

In a statement, Halsema strongly condemned the incident, calling it “a cowardly act of aggression against the Jewish community.”

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine who was responsible for the explosion.

Security at synagogues and Jewish institutions across Netherlands had already been increased following a series of recent incidents.

News.Az