Explosion occurs in Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan

An explosion has occurred in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, in northern Afghanistan, the Afghan TV channel TOLOnews quoted eyewitnesses as saying.

The area of the incident was cordoned off and ambulances were sent there. There is no information about victims or casualties yet.

It was a third explosion in Afghanistan on Thursday. The first two occurred in Kabul. The insurgent organization Afghanistan Liberation Front claimed responsibility for one of them.

News.Az