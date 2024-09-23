Yandex metrika counter

Explosion reported near US military base in Syria

Explosion reported near US military base in Syria

An explosion reportedly took place near a US military base in Syria.

An explosion was heard near the US al-Shaddadi base in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear at this time.

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance has claimed responsibility for over a hundred attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria since the onset of the Israeli offensive on Gaza, framing these actions as support for the Palestinian people.

