Two explosive devices detonated on Monday, September 8, in the parking area of military unit No. 6912 near Khabarovsk in Russia’s Far East, killing and injuring personnel, according to a military intelligence source cited by LIGA.net. The blasts occurred around 09:00 as soldiers were arriving for duty.

The affected unit, part of the Russian Guard’s 748th Separate Operational Battalion, has been directly involved in the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, including operations in Kyiv, Bucha, and Irpin. Following the explosions, Russian authorities restricted mobile internet and altered public transport routes to limit local awareness of the incident, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This follows a pattern of targeted attacks on Russian military units, including a reported strike on the 90th Air Defense Missile Brigade in August, attributed to Ukrainian intelligence operations.

