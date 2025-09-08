Russia launches largest air attack on Ukraine, government building set ablaze

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia carried out its biggest airstrike of the war on Ukraine overnight, setting the main government building in central Kyiv on fire and killing at least four people, including an infant, Ukrainian officials reported.



The drone and missile barrage also caused damage across multiple regions, including Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Odesa, as well as the Sumy and Chernihiv areas, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Residential buildings in Kyiv were hit, leaving dozens of residents displaced and surveying damage outside their homes.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks as a “deliberate crime” and renewed his appeal to allies for stronger air defences. Thick smoke from the Pecherskyi district government building was visible early Sunday morning as rescue workers battled the blaze.

The escalation has raised concerns among Ukraine and its allies that a ceasefire is unlikely, with Russian President Vladimir Putin resisting calls for negotiations and deepening ties with China.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated readiness for a second phase of sanctions against Russia, signaling potential pressure on Moscow or its oil buyers, although details were not disclosed.

News.Az