Explosions reported after India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire

Nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday after U.S. pressure and diplomacy, but within hours, blasts were reported from the main cities of Indian Kashmir, the centre of four days of fighting, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Blasts were heard in Srinagar and Jammu and projectiles and flashes were seen in the night sky over Jammu, similar to the events of the previous evening, according to authorities, residents and Reuters witnesses.


