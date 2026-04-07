Explosions reported on Iran’s Kharg Island

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Explosions were heard on Iran's Kharg Island amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Information about the incident remains scarce, and there has been no official confirmation regarding the cause or the extent of the explosions, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

There are also no immediate reports indicating casualties or material damage.

Kharg Island serves as a strategically vital energy hub, through which the majority of Iran’s oil exports are processed. Approximately 90% of the country’s oil exports pass through the island, making any incident there particularly significant for regional security and global energy markets.

News.Az