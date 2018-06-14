Exports of Armenian apricots expected to fall by 40%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Exports of Armenian apricots this year is expected to fall by 40% from 2017, according to Hrachya Berberyan, chairman of Agrarian and Peasant Association.

Speaking at a news conference today he blamed the anticipated drop on poor organization of apricot exports, arka.am reports.

According to official figures, so far 11 thousand tons of Armenian apricots have been exported. But according to Berberyan, unlike last year, when Armenian exports of apricots hit the record high of over 30,000 metric tons, this year’s anticipated crop will be about 25,000 tons.

News.Az

