Famed Azerbaijani doctor dies in car accident in Neftchala

A 73-year-old former chief physician, Yashar Karimov, died Friday night in Neftchala after his car veered off a bridge into a water canal, the State Traffic Police reported.

The accident occurred around 9 p.m. as Karimov was driving a Toyota. Poor visibility caused by darkness and dense fog prevented him from accurately assessing road conditions. Rescue teams found him dead at the scene, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Authorities urged drivers to exercise extra caution in foggy or rainy weather, adhere to speed limits, and ensure that vehicle equipment such as lights and windshield wipers is functioning properly.

Karimov previously served as chief physician at the Salyan Inter-District Psychiatric Hospital.

