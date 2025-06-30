Father’s quick action saves child who fell overboard from Disney cruise ship

+ ↺ − 16 px

A terrifying moment on a Disney Cruise Line ship quickly turned into a miraculous rescue after a child fell overboard and her father jumped in after her.

The June 29 incident occurred as the Disney Dream was returning to Fort Lauderdale from a four-night Bahamian sailing, including a stop at Disney’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As first reported by The Street, the emergency code “Mr. M.O.B.” (man overboard) rang out over the ship’s intercom, signaling an urgent response.

"The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water," a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson told USA TODAY in a statement. "We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols."

Social media posts from cruisers described the rapid reaction from crew members, who launched life preservers and deployed a rescue boat within minutes. In a Facebook post, passenger Kevin Furuta said, “A girl fell overboard from the 4th deck & her dad went in after her ... Thankfully the DCL rescue team was on it immediately and both were saved!”

Despite assumptions that the ship may have been docked, passengers confirmed the rescue took place while the Disney Dream was cruising between The Bahamas and Florida, with the child reportedly falling from Deck 4, which features a walking track. It remains unclear how the child fell overboard, despite the ship’s plexiglass safety barriers.

Like many major cruise operators, Disney ships are also equipped with overboard detection systems designed to alert the ship's crew to such incidents in real-time.

