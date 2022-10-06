Fatih Donmez: TANAP's transmission capacity will be increased to 32 billion cubic meters

+ ↺ − 16 px

"A decision was made to double the annual transmission capacity of TANAP from 16 billion cubic meters to 32 billion cubic meters," said Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said in his statement to the press within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye II Energy Forum held in Istanbul, News.az reports.

According to him, it will be an important step in the issue of ensuring Europe’s energy security.

Faith Donmez also stressed that the transfer of electrical energy from Azerbaijan through Georgia is also a topic of discussion.

The minister also drew attention to the fact that the works on the Igdir-Nakhchivan natural gas line have reached the final stage.

News.Az