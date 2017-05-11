FBI acting boss Andrew McCabe stands by Russia probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The FBI investigation into alleged links between Russia and the Donald Trump election team will carry on unimpeded by the sacking of its head, James Comey, his successor has said, BBC reports.

Acting Director Andrew McCabe told a Senate committee his boss's dismissal had not affected the work of the FBI.

He also said Mr Comey had "broad support" within the agency, which contradicted White House officials.

They contend Mr Comey was fired because the FBI had lost confidence in him.

The White House also maintains Mr Comey was fired because his competence had come into question over the way he handled the case of Democratic Party election candidate Hillary Clinton's emails.

But critics accuse Mr Trump of sacking him for leading the Russia investigation.

"Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day," Mr McCabe told the panel on Thursday.

"I can confidently tell you that the vast majority of employees enjoyed a deep and positive connection to Director Comey."

He also called the Russia inquiry a "highly significant investigation", countering White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders' depiction of it as "probably one of the smallest things" that the FBI has "got going on their plate".

Mr McCabe also vowed not to update the White House on the status of the investigation and to notify the Senate panel of any attempt to interfere with the inquiry.

There are reports the ex-FBI boss had asked for more resources to conduct the probe and Democrats in the US Senate have formally requested details from the Justice Department on any additional funding he requested.

