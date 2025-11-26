FBI probes Democrats over video on military orders

+ ↺ − 16 px

The FBI has requested interviews with six Democratic members of Congress who, in a video message, told U.S. military personnel they can legally refuse to follow unlawful orders, a Justice Department official said Tuesday.

The move follows a Pentagon warning that Senator Mark Kelly, a Navy veteran, could be recalled to active duty and face military charges over what Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth described on social media as "seditious" acts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

President Donald Trump accused the lawmakers of sedition, claiming the crime carries a death penalty, while the Democrats called the FBI action an attempt to intimidate them into silence. Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said, “This is not the America I know… I will continue to speak up for our Constitution.”

The video featured four House Democrats—Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan—all military veterans. They stressed that their statements accurately reflected U.S. law: troops swear allegiance to the Constitution, not the president, and must follow only lawful orders.

Some Democrats have raised concerns over potential illegal strikes on vessels in Latin American waters and the use of military forces in U.S. cities. The FBI probe is intended to determine if any wrongdoing occurred, the Justice Department official said.

