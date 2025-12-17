Yandex metrika counter

FBI releases new video of suspect scouting Brown University - VIDEO

Image: FBI Boston via X

Authorities in the United States have released a new video timeline and a clearer image of a man believed to be responsible for the shooting at Brown University.

The footage shows the suspect allegedly surveying the campus ahead of Saturday’s attack, as investigators continue an intensive search to identify and locate him, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The manhunt was renewed after a previously detained individual, described by police as a “person of interest,” was released. Officials said they currently have no indication that the investigation is closer to confirming the identity of the shooter.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Meanwhile, investigators are canvassing neighborhoods across Providence, searching homes, yards and dumpsters for potential evidence that could shed light on the attack.

The shooting on campus left two students dead and nine others wounded, prompting heightened security measures and ongoing concern within the university community as authorities work to bring the suspect to justice.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts has been urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov, or the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121.

In the videos released by the FBI, thesuspect's face was maskedor turned away, and so far, authorities have only been able to give a vague description of him as being stocky and about 5 feet, 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

Surveillance videoposted by authorities online showed a person in dark clothing walking along multiple sidewalks for about an hour starting shortly after 2 pm on Saturday. The streets were all within a few blocks of the Brown University engineering building, where the shooting occurred.

Police have received about 200 tips, as they continued to ask the public to look at their camera systems in the area to see if they have any footage that might help officials identify the suspected gunman.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha defended the investigation as going "really well" as he pleaded for public patience in locating the suspected killer. Large questions remain, particularly about the shooter's motive. When pressed about a connection to ethnicity, political motive or culture, Neronha said, "That is a dangerous road to go down."

The attack and the shooter's escape have raised questions about campus security, including a lack of cameras, and have led to calls for better locks on campus doors.

Brown said it had implemented enhanced security measures since the shooting, including doubling the university department of public safety's staffing and restricting entry to campus buildings.

The gunman had walked into an engineering building whose doors were unlocked while exams were taking place, according to police. He opened fire with a 9mm gun inside a classroom and then fled, triggering a campus lockdown that left students barricaded in rooms or hiding beneath furniture for hours.

Brown, which has nearly 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students, is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the United States.


News.Az 

