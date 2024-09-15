Fed set to announce first interest rate cut in over four years

The US Federal Reserve is poised to announce its first interest rate cut in more than four years on Wednesday.

Senior officials at the US central bank including Fed chair Jerome Powell have in recent weeks indicated that a rate cut is coming this month, as inflation eases toward the bank's long-term target of two percent, and the labor market continues to cool, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Fed, which has a dual mandate from Congress to act independently to ensure both stable prices and maximum sustainable employment, has repeatedly stressed it will make its decision on rate cuts based solely on the economic data.But a cut on Wednesday could still cause headaches for Powell, as it would land shortly before the election, in which former Republican president Donald Trump is running against the current Democratic vice president, Kamala Harris.The debate among policymakers on Tuesday and Wednesday this week will likely center on whether to move by 25 or 50 basis points.However, a rate cut of any size would be the Fed's first since March 2020, when it slashed rates to near-zero in order to support the US economy through the Covid-19 pandemic.The Fed started hiking rates in 2022 in response to a surge in inflation, fueled largely by a post-pandemic supply crunch and the war in Ukraine.It has held its key lending rate at a two-decade high of between 5.25 and 5.50 percent for the past 14 months, waiting for economic conditions to improve.Now, with inflation falling, the labor market cooling, and the US economy still growing, policymakers have decided that conditions are ripe for a cut.Policymakers are left with a choice: making a small 25 basis point cut to ease into things, or a more aggressive cut of 50 basis points, which would be helpful for the labor market but could also risk reigniting inflation."I think that in advance of the November meeting, there's not quite enough data to say we're in jeopardy on the employment side," said Modestino, who was previously a senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.Analysts see the smaller cut as a safe bet.

