Fellow serviceman suspected in killing conscript in Karabakh arrested

A criminal case has been filed over the death of conscript Karen Karapetyan on March 12 at about 6.50 a.m. in one of the military units located in occupied Nagorno Karabakh, head of Investigative Committee’s public relations department Naira Harutyunyan told Aysor.am.

During the preliminary investigation, Karapetyan’s fellow serviceman has been arrested.

Necessary investigative and judicial actions are being undertaken for a multi-sided, complete and objective examination of the case.

