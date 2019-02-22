Fencing of forests launched in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"In order to benefit from forest resources more effectively, fencing works have been launched in the territories where the intrusion of cattle and people is observed," head of the Forest Development Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Sadiq Salmanov told Report.

According to him, fencing works will be continued in the territory of 200 km this year.

The ministry official also added that five cameras have been installed in the fund areas to protect forest resources: "15 more cameras are planned to be installed in the forests this year and work in this direction will continue in the future."

News.Az

