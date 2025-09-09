Fenerbahce signs Domenico Tedesco as head coach on two-year contract

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish football giant Fenerbahce announced Tuesday it has signed Domenico Tedesco as the club's new head coach, securing the Belgian manager on a two-year contract through the 2026-2027 season, News.Az reports citing Türkiye Today.

The appointment was disclosed through Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform, the official channel for corporate announcements by publicly traded companies in the country.

Tedesco, 39, brings significant European coaching experience to the Istanbul-based club. The German-born tactician previously managed the Belgian national team from 2023 to 2024, leading the Red Devils through European Championship qualifying before departing following their group-stage exit at Euro 2024.

His club management career includes stints at Schalke 04, Spartak Moscow, and RB Leipzig, where he demonstrated his tactical acumen in some of Europe's most competitive leagues.

