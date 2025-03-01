News.az
Fenerbahce
Tag:
Fenerbahce
Fenerbahce announces transfer of Matteo Guendouzi
08 Jan 2026-14:53
Europa League Matchday 6: Key clashes and storylines
11 Dec 2025-09:40
Fenerbahce, Galatasaray players detained in match-fixing probe
05 Dec 2025-14:42
Fenerbahce signs Domenico Tedesco as head coach on two-year contract
10 Sep 2025-00:27
Ederson to Fenerbahce, Donnarumma joins Man City
01 Sep 2025-14:20
Fenerbahce sack head coach Jose Mourinho
29 Aug 2025-11:50
Fenerbahçe fall to Feyenoord in Champions League Qualifier
07 Aug 2025-03:16
Fenerbahce crowned 2025 champion with 70-81 win over Monaco
26 May 2025-09:36
Fenerbahce clinches 4-1 victory over Basaksehir, keeps title hopes alive
10 May 2025-03:36
Galatasaray to report Fenerbahce manager Mourinho to FIFA, UEFA over ‘racist statements’
25 Feb 2025-12:41
