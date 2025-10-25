Ferrari launches crypto token for Le Mans 499P auction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ferrari is moving into the crypto space, planning a digital token that its wealthiest fans can use to bid on a Ferrari 499P, the endurance race car that secured three consecutive Le Mans victories.

The ‘Token Ferrari 499P’ will be offered to members of Ferrari’s exclusive Hyperclub, allowing trading among 100 top clients and bidding for the car. The auction is set to coincide with the start of the 2027 World Endurance Championship season, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ferrari previously began accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC for car purchases in the U.S. (2023) and later in Europe. The new token, developed in partnership with Italian fintech Conio, aims to strengthen loyalty among high-end clients while tapping into younger, tech-savvy luxury buyers.

Conio is seeking licensing under the EU’s crypto regulations, with officials noting significant potential for growth, though regulatory scrutiny remains a concern.

Ferrari’s move reflects a growing trend among luxury brands to combine digital innovation, AI, and crypto to attract new wealth and tech-focused customers.

News.Az