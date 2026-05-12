Armenia, US discuss TRIPP implementation in new talks

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Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan met with a U.S. delegation that arrived in Armenia to discuss the ongoing process toward implementing the TRIPP project, the government said in a press release.

The U.S. delegation included representatives of the State Department and the Development Finance Corporation (DFC), News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, the Armenian Deputy Prime Minister, on behalf of the government, thanked the U.S. authorities for organizing the Washington Peace Summit held on August 8, 2025, and emphasized the importance of the consistent implementation of one of the summit’s key achievements, the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project.

The sides discussed and agreed on a number of operational and legal issues related to the implementation of TRIPP.

Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan also spoke about the Crossroads of Peace initiative, emphasizing the necessity, potential, and prospects of unblocking all regional communications.

The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is a connectivity project in Armenia, envisaged under the U.S.-brokered Armenian-Azerbaijani joint declaration signed in Washington, D.C. The project is expected to unlock strategic economic opportunities, create long-term benefits by promoting infrastructure investment, and enhance regional connectivity. An Armenian-American joint enterprise is expected to develop the route.

News.Az