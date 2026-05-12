Stephen Colbert hosts Kimmel, Fallon, Oliver, Meyers in final run

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Stephen Colbert brought together several of late night television’s biggest names for a special reunion episode as his long-running CBS program nears its final broadcast.



On a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert welcomed fellow hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers for what he described as a gathering of his “best television friends,”, News.Az reports, citing NPR

The reunion echoed their earlier collaboration known as “Strike Force Five,” a podcast created during the 2023 writers’ strike when the hosts joined forces off-air and used the project to support their respective show staff members.

Colbert’s show is scheduled to end on May 21, marking the conclusion of its run on CBS. The network previously announced the cancellation, citing financial considerations, though the decision has sparked public speculation and debate given Colbert’s frequent political satire.

During the episode, the hosts discussed the evolving state of late-night television, joking about political attention toward their programs and the unusual visibility their work receives from public figures. The conversation blended humor with reflection on how the genre has changed in recent years.

Kimmel also referenced recent audience reactions to his own temporary removal from airwaves, while Meyers and Oliver added comedic commentary on political engagement with television programming.

At the end of the broadcast, Colbert announced that the group would reunite again for a special “emergency” video podcast scheduled for May 13, continuing their informal collaboration as his show approaches its final episode.

News.Az