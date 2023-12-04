FIA week gets underway in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Week has today kicked off in the capital city of Baku, News.Az reports.

The 2023 event, scheduled to continue until December 8, will include the hosting of the FIA Annual General Assembly and FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony.

The FIA weeks are regarded as one of the most anticipated motorsport events of the year. Baku is already playing host to guests attending the international event.

Representatives from 128 countries and car clubs are expected to participate in the FIA events taking place in the capital city of Baku.

