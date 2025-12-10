FIFA’s Infantino faces ethics complaint over Trump prize

+ ↺ − 16 px

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is under scrutiny after awarding the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump during the 2026 World Cup draw.

Human rights group FairSquare filed a formal complaint with FIFA’s ethics committee, accusing Infantino of violating the organisation’s rules on political neutrality. The complaint says awarding the prize to a sitting political leader constitutes a “clear breach” of FIFA’s duty of neutrality and may represent an abuse of power, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

FairSquare cited Infantino’s past lobbying for Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize and called for independent review. Human Rights Watch also criticized the decision, highlighting Trump’s “appalling human rights record.”

Disciplinary measures from FIFA’s Ethics Committee could range from warnings and fines to bans from football-related activity. FIFA has not commented on the complaint, and Infantino has yet to respond.

News.Az