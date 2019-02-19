Fifth Ministerial Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council to start in Baku tomorrow

Fifth Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council will start in Baku tomorrow, AzerTag reports.

The event will bring together European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther Oettinger, Turkish Minister of Energy And Natural Resources Fatih Donmez, UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of energy resources Sandra Oudkirk and others. Large delegations of a number of companies, including BP, TANAP, TAP, Snam, Fluxys, LNG Croatia, Plinarco, ICGB AD and Transgas will also attend the Advisory Council meeting.

The event will feature the signing of a Joint Declaration, as well as a press conference.

The First Ministerial Meeting of the SGC Advisory Council was held on February 12, 2015, the second meeting on February 29, 2016, the third meeting on February 23, 2017, and the fourth meeting on February 15, 2018.

