Yandex metrika counter

Finance Ministry makes new appointment

  • Economics
  • Share
Finance Ministry makes new appointment

New Chief has been appointed at the Department of Accounting Policy of the Finance Ministry.

Report informs that Firuza Abdullayeva was appointed to this post.

Earlier, she served as Acting Department Chief.

Notably, former head of Accounting Policy Department Elkhan Jafarov serves as an advisor to the Finance Minister. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      