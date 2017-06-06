Finance Ministry makes new appointment
- 06 Jun 2017 10:24
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122352
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/finance-ministry-makes-new-appointment Copied
New Chief has been appointed at the Department of Accounting Policy of the Finance Ministry.
Report informs that Firuza Abdullayeva was appointed to this post.
Earlier, she served as Acting Department Chief.
Notably, former head of Accounting Policy Department Elkhan Jafarov serves as an advisor to the Finance Minister.
News.Az