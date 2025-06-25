Finland finishes building second section of border fence with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland has finished building the second section of its border fence along the eastern frontier with Russia, the Finnish Border Guard confirmed.

The newly constructed stretch is located in the north-central region of Kainuu and consists of eight segments spanning approximately 18 km, Yle said. This follows the completion of the first 35-km section, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Finland's parliament approved the fence project in 2022, with plans to eventually cover around 200 km of the country's 1,300-km border with Russia. Construction began in 2023, with each segment including a steel mesh barrier, a service road, a cleared buffer zone, and a technical surveillance system.

The Kainuu section features technological upgrades compared to the initial pilot segment built near the southeastern town of Imatra. These updates include an AI-powered surveillance system capable of distinguishing between humans and animals to reduce false alarms, and a loudspeaker system that enables remote communication with individuals near the fence, according to Yle.

Meanwhile, all land-based border crossings between Finland and Russia have been closed since December 2023, following a series of government decisions.

The ongoing closure has drawn domestic criticism, with critics warning it could violate international conventions. Some Finnish citizens with family ties in Russia have also expressed concern about the disruption to long-standing cross-border travel.

News.Az