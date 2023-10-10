Finland investigates suspected sabotage of Baltic-connector gas pipeline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland says damage to a natural gas pipeline with Estonia on Sunday may have been deliberate and was probably caused by "external activity", News.az reports citing BBC.

The Baltic-connector pipeline was shut down after a sudden drop in pressure. A telecoms cable was also damaged.

Finland's prime minister said on Tuesday that the source of the leak had been found and was being investigated by both countries.

Petteri Orpo added that the cause was not yet clear.

Finnish sources have told the BBC the suspicion falls on Russian sabotage as "retribution" for Finland joining Nato in April this year.

Norway's seismological institute, Norsar, said it had detected a "probable explosion" along Finland's Baltic Sea coast at 01:20 on Sunday (22:20GMT on Saturday). The event was measured at 1.0, far smaller than the explosions that targeted the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022.

That appeared to contradict a statement from Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) that there were "no indications" that explosives had been used, although it added the damage was so serious it was expected to take months to repair.

News.Az