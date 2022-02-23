Finland relocates embassy from Kyiv to Lviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Finland in Kyiv temporarily relocated its staff to Lviv, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

"On Tuesday, February 22, based on a general assessment of the situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to temporarily relocate its employees from Kyiv to Lviv," said the ministry.

Earlier, Finland reduced the number of employees at its embassy in Kyiv.

News.Az