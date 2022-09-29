Finland to join European neighbours in shutting out Russian tourists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland said on Thursday it would close its border to Russian tourists at midnight, shutting off the last remaining direct land route to the European Union for them as thousands of Russians seek to avoid conscription into the war in Ukraine, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

The government said the move would lead to a significant drop in cross-border traffic after almost 17,000 Russians crossed the border into Finland during the weekend.

News.Az