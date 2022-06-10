Finland to send additional military equipment to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö, at the government’s request, has decided to send additional military equipment to Ukraine, the Finnish Defense Ministry announced on Friday, News.Az reports.

The ministry noted that additional information about the content of the new batch, and the method or timing of delivery will not be provided in order to "guarantee the delivery of aid."

Finland will not forget Ukraine and Ukrainians, Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said while commenting on the Finnish president’s decision.

“We will continue to provide assistance, we will send a new batch of defense equipment,” the minister added.

News.Az