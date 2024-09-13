Finland to send another military aid package to Ukraine

Finland is set to deliver its 25th military aid package to Ukraine, valued at approximately €118 million, bringing the total Finnish assistance to around €2.3 billion.

This was announced by the Finnish Defense Ministry on Friday, News.Az reports.Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen stated that, given the ongoing seriousness of the military situation in Ukraine, Finland remains committed to providing support as promised.For operational security reasons, details regarding the aid's contents, delivery methods, and schedule will not be disclosed.

