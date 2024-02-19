Finland’s Foreign Ministry says it summoned Russian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Finnish Foreign Ministry said on X that it has summoned Russian Ambassador to Helsinki Pavel Kuznetsov.

"The Finnish MFA today summoned the Russian Ambassador regarding the death of Alexey Navalny, to emphasize that Russia is responsible and to demand a full and transparent investigation," the post said.

The Russian Federal Penitentiary Service’s Directorate for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region said on February 16 that Navalny had died in a penal colony. According to the agency, Navalny felt sick after a walk and fainted. Doctors arrived immediately but their more than 30-minute resuscitation efforts failed. Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the West’s statements concerning Navalny’s death as rabid and totally inadmissible, given that there is no information about the cause of his death.

News.Az