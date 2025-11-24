Finnish president signals progress in Geneva talks with Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said Monday that talks in Geneva between the US and Ukrainian delegations showed progress, but significant issues remain unresolved.

Stubb spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Monday morning and tweeted, “I welcome the progress made during yesterday's meetings between the US and Ukraine in Geneva. The talks were a step forward, but there are still important issues that need to be resolved,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He added that decisions within the competence of the EU or NATO would be “discussed and adopted by EU and NATO members separately.”

The Geneva discussions, held on November 23, involved representatives from the US, Ukraine, the UK, France, and Germany. The preliminary talks focused on a revised peace plan, which will be finalized at a meeting between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

A US official told Reuters that the early talks were “productive and even conclusive in some areas,” while Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said the revised plan includes “many Ukrainian priorities.”

Following the Geneva meetings, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that Washington’s team plans to make adjustments to the American peace plan before finalization.

