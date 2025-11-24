U.S., Ukraine discuss possible Zelenskyy visit as peace talks intensify

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. and Ukrainian officials are in discussions about bringing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States this week, as President Donald Trump pushes to finalize a Ukraine agreement around Thanksgiving.

Whether the visit happens depends heavily on the outcome of peace negotiations underway in Geneva. Trump has described his proposed timeline as flexible, saying over the weekend that the current plan is “not my final” version, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Speaking from Geneva, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said discussions with European and Ukrainian representatives had been the most productive since the administration took office, but emphasized that significant work remains. Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, also said progress had been made, describing the momentum as moving toward a “just and lasting peace.”

Despite ongoing diplomacy, U.S. officials say there are no concrete plans for a Zelenskyy trip at this stage, and no talks with Russian officials are currently scheduled. Another outcome under consideration is the possibility of Army Secretary Dan Driscoll traveling to Russia or meeting Russian officials elsewhere, though Moscow has not confirmed any such plans.

Ukraine continues to push back on elements of the leaked 28-point peace proposal that circulated last week. Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Olga Stefanishyna, said Kyiv has not agreed to all the terms, calling the plan focused on ending the war quickly rather than ensuring justice. She noted that Russia has offered no concessions so far. Stefanishyna confirmed that a separate document exists outlining U.S. security assurances that resemble NATO’s Article 5 in principle, but without binding commitments or congressional backing, something she acknowledged is a problem for Ukraine given past experiences with weak security guarantees, including the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

Behind the scenes, U.S. officials say Russian President Vladimir Putin believes he will take the Donetsk region either through negotiations or on the battlefield. While they declined to say whether the U.S. believes Ukraine is losing the war in the East, they noted that the trajectory of fighting, including Russian advances near the strategic hub of Pokrovsk, is not encouraging for Kyiv’s defenses.

The diplomatic push has also revealed confusion inside the Trump administration. Parallel tracks — including one led by Jared Kushner and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff — produced an early “term sheet” that resembles their Gaza ceasefire approach. Putin adviser Kirill Dmitriev engaged in quiet talks with Witkoff in Miami, and although Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed Dmitriev as a propagandist, his involvement helped shape the 28-point proposal now being considered. Rubio has told lawmakers he was unaware of any threat to cut off U.S. support for Ukraine, but both U.S. and Ukrainian officials say such an implied warning was delivered during talks in Kyiv.

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll’s role has also expanded significantly. Initially scheduled to visit Ukraine to discuss drone technology, Driscoll was redirected into the diplomatic process after the plan leaked. His involvement now centers on the security guarantees promised to Kyiv.

Politically, the proposal has triggered backlash in Washington. Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concern that the reported concessions would reward Russia’s aggression while offering Ukraine only vague security assurances. The administration has since reached out to reassure key members of Congress that the proposal is American-led and not influenced by Moscow.

With Trump eager to secure a major diplomatic breakthrough, senior officials including Rubio, Vance, Driscoll, and Witkoff are racing to refine the plan and align competing internal approaches. A potential Zelenskyy visit would signal a significant moment in the process — but only if the negotiations in Geneva produce meaningful progress in the days ahead.

News.Az