Fire alert causes suspension of Circle and District London tube lines

Two key London Underground lines have been suspended this morning following a fire alert at a west London tube station.

Transport for London (TfL), which runs the city’s tube and bus network, has said the Circle line is entirely suspended while Embankment to Earl’s Court on the District line is part suspended, with the rest of the line facing severe delays, News.Az reports, citing UK media.

A statement on the TfL website said: ‘District Line: No service between Embankment and Earls Court while we respond to a fire alert at South Kensington. Tickets will be accepted on London Buses, C2C, DLR, Mildmay Line, Elizabeth Line and Southwestern Railway services via reasonable routes. SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line.’

There are also severe delays across the entire Hammersmith and City line, with a part suspension in place between Barking and Liverpool Street.

TfL said South Kensington station is also closed as they respond to the fire alert, adding that tickets are being accepted on London buses.

Pictures taken by Metro at Victoria train station show the platform Westbound platform for the Circle and District line filled with passengers trying to seek new routes.

Footage also shows one London Underground train sitting at the platform, with some passengers waiting inside for it to depart the station. A train guard is seen speaking to concerned commuters seeking advice about what to do next.

Kate Rice, senior social platform journalist at Metro, got caught up in the travel issues this morning. She said: ‘We were just stopped at Sloane Square with an announcement telling us there was a track fire at South Kensington and basically to fend for ourselves. He even laughed while announcing it, saying it was typical British heat. ‘The buses were busy after – loads of people emptied the station and onto the street immediately. There was a bit of a scramble to get on my bus with everyone panicking to get to work.’

