Fire breaks out at Bryant Park holiday market in NYC

A massive fire broke out at a popular holiday market in midtown New York City, engulfing several kiosks and setting the roof of an ice-skating rink on fire, News.az reports citing The Independent .

Units from the New York Fire Department (FDNY) responded to the popular attraction at around 9.30 a.m. on Friday morning following reports of a fire in the Manhattan park next to the citys main library.Officers found a fire in the kiosk that was approximately 6 feet by 40 feet long, Battalion Chief Joseph Castellano said.Video shared on social media showed a large fire in the park and plumes of black smoke visible from several blocks away.“We had a couple of separate occupancies inside that area. There was fire in there and throughout,” Castellano said. “Units then proceeded to stretch hand lines and extinguished the fire in a short amount of time.”He added that the fire had caused “slight damage” to an adjacent kiosk and “some heat impingement” on the roof of the ice-skating rink behind the kiosk.There were no injuries during the incident, the FDNY reported. Images shared online by the department revealed the aftermath of the destruction caused by the fire.The cause of the fire is unknown but is currently under investigation by FDNY fire marshals.

