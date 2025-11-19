Fire breaks out at Radisson Blu hotel in central Moscow, 400 evacuated - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out at the Radisson Blu Olympiyskiy hotel in central Moscow, prompting the evacuation of around 400 guests.

According to the channel, smoke was detected on the third floor of the building, located on Samarskaya Street. No injuries have been reported so far, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Last week, 700 guests were urgently evacuated from the Azimut Hotel, another upscale hotel in central Moscow.

Earlier, on the morning of November 11, a fire alarm went off at a hotel on Olimpiyskiy Avenue, leading to the evacuation of more than 700 guests, including many children attending the LT FEST theater festival. Eyewitnesses reported that they did not notice any smoke or burning smell. Guests were later allowed to return to the hotel, and preliminary reports suggest the alarm may have been triggered by an electrical malfunction.

Separately, a court recently issued sentences in connection with a fire incident at the Kartalkaya resort in Türkiye.

News.Az