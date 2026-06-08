Dacia Sandero leads list of cheapest new cars in 2026 as Sub-£20,000 models remain on UK market

Some vehicles are priced even under £15,000, supported by the rise of compact city electric cars and increased competition from Chinese manufacturers, News.Az reports, citing This is Money.

Among the cheapest options is the Dacia Sandero, priced from £14,765, which remains one of the most affordable five-seater cars on the market, followed closely by the Dacia Spring EV at £15,990, the Leapmotor T03 at £15,995, and the Dacia Sandero Stepway at £16,065. Other entry-level models include the Kia Picanto from £17,095, Renault Clio from £17,171, Peugeot 208 from £18,495, BYD Dolphin Surf from £18,675, Dacia Jogger from £18,995, Honda Super-N at £18,995, Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid from £18,995, Hyundai i10 from £19,015, MG3 Hybrid+ from £19,495, Citroën C3 from £19,670, Vauxhall Corsa from £19,740, Chery Tiggo 4 from £19,995, and a forthcoming Renault Twingo expected to remain under £20,000.

The list reflects a market increasingly shaped by affordability concerns and the expansion of electric and hybrid vehicles, with several manufacturers from China and Europe competing in the budget segment. Industry comparisons show that, even accounting for inflation, modern entry-level cars remain cheaper than popular models such as the discontinued Ford Fiesta, which would cost more than £22,000 in today’s money.

Despite rising vehicle complexity and technology features, manufacturers continue to offer compact models with touchscreen systems, driver assistance tools, and improved efficiency, ensuring that sub-£20,000 new cars remain widely available in the UK market.