Death toll in Israel’s war on Gaza climbs to 72,980

Death toll in Israel’s war on Gaza climbs to 72,980

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The number of people killed in Israel’s war on the Palestinian enclave has risen to 72,980, with 173,171 people wounded since October 7, 2023, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In its latest update, Gaza’s Health Ministry said hospitals across the Strip received nine bodies and 43 injured people over the latest 24-hour reporting period.

Since the “ceasefire” took effect in October last year, Israeli attacks have killed 970 Palestinians and wounded 3,063 others, it said.

News.Az