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China starts mega waterway project on world's third-longest river

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China starts mega waterway project on world's third-longest river
Source: Xinhua

China on Monday began construction of a mega waterway project, including what is expected to become the world's largest inland ship lock, in response to the rising shipping demand along the Yangtze, the world's third-longest river, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, kicked off the construction of the Three Gorges new waterway project at a commencement ceremony in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. 


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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