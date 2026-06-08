Nigeria, China push for stronger cooperation in power, infrastructure development

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Nigeria and China have held talks aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in power, infrastructure, and industrial development, Nigerian officials said, News.Az reports, citing Blue Print.

Nigerian Minister of Power and Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) Joseph Tegbe met with Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Yu Dunhai in Abuja to discuss strengthening ties and advancing joint development projects.

The discussions focused on enhancing the strategic partnership between both countries and identifying new opportunities for collaboration in sectors considered critical to Nigeria’s economic growth and modernization agenda.

Ambassador Yu congratulated Tegbe on his appointment and highlighted his role in deepening the Nigeria-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

He reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to implementing outcomes from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit and existing bilateral agreements between both countries.

Yu also emphasized the importance of continued cooperation in energy, power infrastructure, and development projects, saying closer engagement would help elevate the strategic partnership and deliver tangible benefits for citizens in both countries.

In response, Tegbe reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening relations with China, describing the country as an “indispensable development partner.”

He expressed appreciation for China’s support for Nigeria’s socio-economic development and pledged to deepen collaboration with Chinese institutions in areas such as power infrastructure, manufacturing, and modern agriculture.

Tegbe added that stronger Nigeria-China cooperation would help accelerate Nigeria’s development goals while contributing to broader efforts toward modernization and sustainable development across Africa.

News.Az