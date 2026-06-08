Trump urges Iran, Israel to stop ‘shooting immediately’

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US President Donald Trump on Monday called on Israel and Iran to immediately end hostilities following a new exchange of airstrikes between the two countries, News.Az reports.

"Israel and Iran must immediately stop shooting," Trump said on his TruthSocial media account.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli airstrike targeted a petrochemical facility in southwestern Iran, causing partial damage to the industrial complex, according to Iranian officials.

The strike came as air raid sirens sounded in several Israeli cities following missile launches from Iran.

The region has remained on edge since the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and other countries in the region hosting US military assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disagreements over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.

News.Az