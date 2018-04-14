Fire breaks out in psychiatric hospital in Turkey

A fire broke out in a psychiatric hospital in Turkey’s north-eastern Bursa province, Trend reported citing the Turkish media.

Reportedly, the fire broke out in the dining room of the hospital. Firefighters and rescuers arrived at the scene of the incident.

The patients of the hospital have been evacuated. The causes of the fire have not been reported.

