Fire erupts at BYD facility in China’s Shenzhen - VIDEO

According to information released by local fire authorities, the incident occurred at 2:48 a.m. on Tuesday in a multi-level parking structure located in the Ma Luan subdistrict of Shenzhen’s Pingshan district, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency response teams at both district and municipal levels, including fire rescue units, were dispatched immediately after the alarm was received.

Videos and images circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed thick smoke rising from inside the facility, with a visible column extending above the surrounding industrial area.

🔥#China's BYD says fire broke out at parking garage in Shenzhen



Electric vehicle maker ​#BYD said the garage was a parking ​area for "test and scrapped vehicles" and ​the fire had been extinguished. pic.twitter.com/FVSr3ed6rm — News.Az (@news_az) April 14, 2026

Authorities confirmed the fire had been extinguished, and no casualties were reported. As of the latest updates, the cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

BYD stated that the affected structure was a “three-dimensional parking garage” at its Pingshan facility, used to store test and scrapped vehicles.