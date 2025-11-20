Yandex metrika counter

Fire erupts at COP30 climate talks pavilion

A massive fire has erupted at a COP30 climate talks pavilion.

The UN climate talks COP30 have been evacuated due to a fire breaking out inside the venue in Belem, Brazil, News.Az reports citing BBC.

It is not yet known what caused the blaze.

A woman was taken away in a wheelchair, but it is not clear if that was connected to the fire.

Thousands of people are attending the UN climate talks, including members of delegations from around the world.


