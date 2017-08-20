Fire erupts at Shahdag National Park

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out at the Shahdag National Park.

The press service for the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reports that the fire erupted on the area between the Gabala district and Tikanli village at 08.45 am.

The local structures of the Emergency Ministry were immediately notified and the workers of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources were attracted to the scene to extinguish fire manually. The fire embraced about 1 hectares of bushy area.

The fire is currently close to being completely put out.

News.Az

News.Az