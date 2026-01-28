Fire forces evacuation of luxury hotel in French Alps - VIDEO

The blaze started in the attic of the Hotel des Grandes Alpes at around 7 p.m. local time, according to the Prefecture of the Savoie region. Emergency services quickly responded to the scene as flames spread through parts of the building, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Initially, officials reported that nearly 100 people were evacuated. However, local media later stated that the number rose to approximately 270 after the fire extended to a nearby structure. Guests and hotel staff were safely relocated to other hotels in the resort.

🔥A fire broke out at a five-star hotel in the French Alps late Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of guests and staff from the ski resort of #Courchevel, authorities confirmed. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/jnZ8733auw — News.Az (@news_az) January 28, 2026

Authorities confirmed that the evacuation was carried out calmly and efficiently, with no casualties recorded. Firefighters brought the situation under control and continued inspections to ensure there were no further risks.

The incident has renewed attention on safety measures in Alpine tourist resorts, particularly following a deadly bar fire in the Swiss ski town of Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve that caused multiple fatalities.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the Courchevel hotel fire.