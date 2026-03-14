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Islamabad airport suspends flights for operational reasons

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Islamabad airport suspends flights for operational reasons
Source: Getty Images

Flight operations at Islamabad International Airport will be temporarily suspended on March 16, 2026, due to operational reasons, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority. 

In an announcement on X, all flight movements at the airport will be halted from 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM (PKT), News.Az reports.

Passengers planning to travel during this period are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates and possible changes to their flight schedules.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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