Islamabad airport suspends flights for operational reasons

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Flight operations at Islamabad International Airport will be temporarily suspended on March 16, 2026, due to operational reasons, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority.

In an announcement on X, all flight movements at the airport will be halted from 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM (PKT), News.Az reports.

Passengers planning to travel during this period are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates and possible changes to their flight schedules.

Due to operational reasons, flight operations at Islamabad International Airport will remain temporarily suspended on 16 March 2026 from 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM (PKT). Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updates. — Pakistan Airports Authority (@Pk_PAA_Official) March 14, 2026

News.Az